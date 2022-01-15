"I would've chose your wife!" – Roman Reigns tells Seth Rollins he'd rather face Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that RAW star Seth Rollins will be Universal Champion Roman Reigns' opponent for Royal Rumble as the latter had defeated everyone on the blue brand.

Following the news, it was evident that Roman Reigns wasn't expecting to have Seth Rollins as his next challenger. On this week's SmackDown, the two came face to face in the ring and engaged in a war of words.

After Rollins tried to get inside Roman's head, The Tribal Chief said he'd much rather face Rollins' wife and current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble, indicating that he considers her to be a bigger star than Rollins.

With The Visionary of Drip visibly irritated, Roman's cousins The Usos tried to jump him from behind, but Rollins got out of the ring, hit them, and got inside the ring again to face Reigns. The Usos tried to attack Rollins again, but the latter evaded and made his way to the back.

Does Seth Rollins have the edge over Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble?

Ahead of their match at Royal Rumble, it seems like Seth Rollins has the edge over Roman Reigns as he is undefeated against The Head of The Table in championship matches, which Rollins pointed out tonight on SmackDown.

While the Universal Champion brushed facts aside, Rollins said Reigns was a nobody when he came to WWE from CFL, and he was the one who had always had Roman's back in The Shield. Rollins claimed that Reigns got to where he is thanks to his bloodline and that since he created Roman, he will destroy him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Seth Rollins will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns, or will The Tribal Chief break his losing streak against Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh