Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline "should be nominated for an Emmy" says WWE veteran

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns and his family have been involved in arguably one of the greatest pro wrestling storylines of all time.

From forming an alliance with his cousins Solo Sikoa and The Usos, to its foundations being torn down thanks to the outside interference from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the storyline has elevated many performers into main event status.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE commentator Michael Cole praised all of those involved who have helped make The Bloodline storyline what it is today.

“When you have a story like The Bloodline. Which for three years, and I’ve said this on a number of occasions, should be nominated for an emmy award. Roman Reigns should be your best actor. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, all these guys should be nominated."

Check out the full video below:

The Bloodline as fans know it is seemingly over after The Usos defeated Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns last weekend at Money in the Bank.

Hall of Famer on Roman Reigns getting pinned at Money in the Bank

Last Saturday at Money in the Bank, the Tribal Chief was pinned for the first time since December 15th, 2019, after Jey Uso got the win over his cousin.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnsKripted, Bill Apter reacted to the Head of The Table taking the pin at the premium live event.

"I had a feeling that was gonna happen. That one of The Usos was gonna pin him [Roman Reigns]. And now they have Roman against Jey for SummerSlam, so they knew where they were going with this. This coming Friday night, they are gonna have The Trial of Roman Reigns. I can't wait to see," said Bill Apter. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full video below:

Roman's rule over WWE looks set to loosen even more tonight as he will be put on trial by The Usos for his various transgressions as the Tribal Chief.

What was your reaction to Roman Reigns getting pinned at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes