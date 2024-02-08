Roman Reigns and The Rock may fail at something Stone Cold Steve Austin and 9-time WWE champion succeeded in, according to veteran

According to a wrestling veteran, WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and The Rock may not be able to pull off the incredible feat that Stone Cold Steve Austin and his opponent managed to do so two years ago.

The two Samoan family members are set for an iconic face-off at the upcoming WrestleMania XL media event to potentially meet inside the squared circle at The Showcase of the Immortals. This came to fruition after Cody Rhodes handed over his main event spot to the wrestler-turned-actor. WWE fans are furious with the company since they want The American Nightmare to "finish his story."

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, discussed Stone Cold's WrestleMania 38 match against Kevin Owens. The nine-time WWE champion and The Texas Rattlesnake gave fans a full-fledged wrestling match, which was appreciated by critics and veterans.

The veteran journalist believes that Kevin Owens succeeded in carrying the WWE Hall of Famer, who had been away from the ring for quite some time. However, Meltzer noted that The Tribal Chief may have to push himself to carry The Rock if they lock horns at WrestleMania 40:

"Kevin Owens in a lot of ways is a lot better than Roman Reigns, as far as in the ring and being able to carry a match with someone who's not that experienced," Meltzer said.

33-year-old WWE star thanked The Rock for a major reason

WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller recently sent a message to The Great One after he seemingly took over Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot.

In just a matter of hours at the WrestleMania XL kickoff event, the WWE Universe will get to know if Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson will face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Stamford-based promotion recently shared a video of The Rock arriving in Las Vegas for the media event. Taking to social media, Waller thanked the 51-year-old veteran for saving WWE from The American Nightmare:

"Thank you for saving us from Cody boss!"

The fans are eager to see what the future holds for Cody Rhodes following this week's Monday Night RAW episode after Drew McIntyre attacked him.

