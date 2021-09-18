Roman Reigns to compete in a dream match on WWE RAW next week

Roman Reigns is all set to make a special appearance on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW and compete in a dream match as The Bloodline will take on The New Day.

This week on SmackDown, the newly crowned WWE Champion Big E confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He then teamed up with Finn Balor to defeat Jey and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. Later on in the show, The Usos and Reigns assaulted him backstage.

As announced by WWE, Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso will go up against Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a six-man tag team match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. This is a proper dream match between two of the best factions in the company currently.

WWE Universe wants to see Big E and Roman Reigns face each other at Survivor Series 2021

Big E won the WWE Championship earlier this week on RAW by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley. Fans are now hoping for him to have a decently long run with the title and face Reigns in a "Champion vs. Champion" match at Survivor Series 2021.

The events on SmackDown and The New Day facing The Bloodline on RAW definitely hints towards WWE planning a proper feud between Big E and Roman Reigns.

Last year on the Feel The Power podcast, Big E spoke about The New Day wanting to face The Bloodline at WrestleMania. Their match next week on the Red brand is surely going to be a blockbuster one.

“We talked about stuff in the past, too. I don’t know if this works as well but we talked about doing a six-man with them and Rikishi. I don’t know if, instead of Rikishi, maybe it’s The Bloodline, those guys and Roman,” said Big E.

