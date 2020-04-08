SmackDown Superstar wants dream match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

This would be a never-before-seen match involving Roman Reigns

The four-time WrestleMania main-eventer did not compete at WrestleMania 36

Speaking on a WrestleMania edition of the Feel The Power podcast, Big E said he would like The New Day to face The Usos and Roman Reigns in a six-man tag team match at WWE’s biggest event of the year one day.

The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that the trio has previously spoken about taking on The Usos and their father, Rikishi, at WrestleMania.

However, as the 54-year-old Hall of Famer no longer wrestles, he believes a combination of The Usos and Reigns could work instead.

“We talked about stuff in the past, too. I don’t know if this works as well but we talked about doing a six-man with them and Rikishi. I don’t know if, instead of Rikishi, maybe it’s The Bloodline, those guys and Roman.”

The New Day vs. The Usos and Roman Reigns?

Big E acknowledged that The New Day and The Usos have faced each other on dozens of occasions in the last six years, including at three WrestleMania events (WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 36), but he thinks they still have one more WrestleMania match left in their storied rivalry.

The WrestleMania 36 ladder match between The Usos, The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison & The Miz became a Triple Threat singles match between Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston and Morrison due to The Miz suffering from an illness.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, opted not to go ahead with his Universal Championship match against Goldberg at the event, so Braun Strowman took his place.