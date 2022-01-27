Roman Reigns thinks he'll do great if given top WWE Superstar's gimmick

Roman Reigns is quite sure he'll nail Seth Rollins' drip gimmick on WWE TV if given an opportunity.

Roman Reigns is all set to face his arch-rival Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022, with the Universal title on the line. Rollins is currently donning the unusual drip gimmick that has become a big hit among the WWE Universe.

Reigns recently spoke with the SI Media podcast and discussed several topics in regards to his career. Reigns was asked if he could make the gimmick work on TV. The Tribal Chief scoffed at the question and hinted he'd do an excellent job with the gimmick:

"You never seen me on a red carpet? You never seen me even in media? I was doing this drip thing before drip was drip. These young kids, they think they've started something. We can go in the closet right now and, it's like, we're fingering through all these suits. Hey, is there money stashed in it? Probably a little bit of money stashed in it."

"I could absolutely do anything I wanted as long as I put my mind to it. My suits are something you could wear every single day and it would still be like, 'Oh, damn!' You know what I mean? Everytime I wear a suit, Paul Heyman's jaw drops!"

Roman Reigns is days away from taking on the "Drip Gawd"

On January 29, 2022, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will collide in a singles competition. Reigns' prestigious Universal title will be on the line. Reigns has held the belt for more than 500 days and recently broke Brock Lesnar's record of 503 consecutive days as Universal Champion.

Reigns is quite possibly the best heel in WWE today. He has done justice to the character of The Tribal Chief and has improved a lot over the past two years.

The WWE Universe will most likely never know how Reigns would fare if given Rollins' drip gimmick. Do you think Reigns would do well with a drip gimmick?

