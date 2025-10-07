Roman Reigns has a three-word message after WWE announces a stipulation for his Crown Jewel match

Roman Reigns shared a three-word message after WWE confirmed a huge Australian Street Fight between him and Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel.The match was made official on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW after a heated brawl between Reigns and Reed. This will be the rematch between the two men after they crossed paths at Clash in Paris, where The OTC emerged victorious.On his Instagram story, Reigns shared a three-word message after WWE confirmed the rematch between him and Reed. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion hyped up his upcoming appearance in Australia.&quot;See you soon.&quot; wrote Reigns.Check out a screengrab of Reigns' Instagram story:Rikishi discussed Roman Reigns' ongoing story with Jey UsoRoman Reigns has been advising Jey Uso since returning to WWE TV. He wants the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to put himself ahead of others.Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi discussed the possibility of Jey becoming the next Tribal Chief. He even talked about the idea of The Bloodline being back in 2026. Rikishi said:&quot;I think it's Tribal Yeet. … That's going to be a story to follow very, very closely because there's so many twists and turns. You know, The GOAT is here, The GOAT is out, The GOAT comes back, you know? Yeet teams up with the Uso Jimmy. Solo's out here forming his thing. Jacob's on neutral for a second. Something about ready to blow up. Something is about ready to blow up, and it might be Bloodline 2026,&quot;The Bloodline was originally formed several years back when Roman Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman. Jey Uso was appointed the Right Hand Man of the group before Jimmy Uso also fell in line.This time around, things are a bit different, with Reigns and Jey being on the same page. As for Jimmy, there was a tense backstage moment between him and The OTC on this week's RAW.