The Tribal Yeet: Rikishi drops huge tease for Jey Uso's ascension within The Bloodline; Roman Reigns could be affected

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is teasing something huge for Jey Uso and The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' message to him on RAW. Rikishi even dubbed "Main Event" Jey as The Tribal Yeet amid Jimmy Uso's fears that his twin brother is slowly turning into Reigns.

Ad

After a month-long absence, The Tribal Chief returned this past Monday on RAW to save The Usos from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns also beat up The Brons in revenge for taking him out at Clash in Paris. He then gave a pep talk to Jey about taking over the show like he was supposed to do as his Right Hand Man.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi discussed the possibility of Jey Uso becoming the next Tribal Chief. He even teased the Bloodline being back in 2026 despite the busy schedule outside the ring for Roman Reigns.

Ad

Trending

"I think it's Tribal Yeet. … That's going to be a story to follow very, very closely because there's so many twists and turns. You know, The GOAT is here, The GOAT is out, The GOAT comes back, you know? Yeet teams up with the Uso Jimmy. Solo's out here forming his thing. Jacob's on neutral for a second. Something about ready to blow up. Something is about ready to blow up, and it might be Bloodline 2026," Rikishi said.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

The Bloodline had a four-year run that presumably ended when Solo Sikoa renamed his group My Family Tree. However, Jimmy Uso's growing fear that Jey Uso is slowly turning into The Tribal Chief has overshadowed their reunion.

Jey Uso is Roman Reigns' successor, says WWE analyst

On the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes Jey Uso would be the successor of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief. Reigns put Jey in that position at the start of the Bloodline storyline as his Right Hand Man.

Ad

"Nothing is more important to Roman than the lineage. ... For the first time, Roman is ready to, I mean last night they had to bleep it out cause he said, 'F them all. This is yours now.' And he didn't look at Jimmy and Jey together and say, 'Guys, this belongs to you.' He looked straight at Jey, and he said, 'F them all. This is yours now,'" Roberts said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see where this current story leads, especially after Jey showed heel tendencies toward LA Knight over the past few weeks.

Please credit Off The Top podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More