The Tribal Yeet: Rikishi drops huge tease for Jey Uso's ascension within The Bloodline; Roman Reigns could be affected

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is teasing something huge for Jey Uso and The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' message to him on RAW. Rikishi even dubbed "Main Event" Jey as The Tribal Yeet amid Jimmy Uso's fears that his twin brother is slowly turning into Reigns.
After a month-long absence, The Tribal Chief returned this past Monday on RAW to save The Usos from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns also beat up The Brons in revenge for taking him out at Clash in Paris. He then gave a pep talk to Jey about taking over the show like he was supposed to do as his Right Hand Man.
Speaking on the latest episode of the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi discussed the possibility of Jey Uso becoming the next Tribal Chief. He even teased the Bloodline being back in 2026 despite the busy schedule outside the ring for Roman Reigns.
"I think it's Tribal Yeet. … That's going to be a story to follow very, very closely because there's so many twists and turns. You know, The GOAT is here, The GOAT is out, The GOAT comes back, you know? Yeet teams up with the Uso Jimmy. Solo's out here forming his thing. Jacob's on neutral for a second. Something about ready to blow up. Something is about ready to blow up, and it might be Bloodline 2026," Rikishi said.
The Bloodline had a four-year run that presumably ended when Solo Sikoa renamed his group My Family Tree. However, Jimmy Uso's growing fear that Jey Uso is slowly turning into The Tribal Chief has overshadowed their reunion.
Jey Uso is Roman Reigns' successor, says WWE analyst
On the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes Jey Uso would be the successor of Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief. Reigns put Jey in that position at the start of the Bloodline storyline as his Right Hand Man.
"Nothing is more important to Roman than the lineage. ... For the first time, Roman is ready to, I mean last night they had to bleep it out cause he said, 'F them all. This is yours now.' And he didn't look at Jimmy and Jey together and say, 'Guys, this belongs to you.' He looked straight at Jey, and he said, 'F them all. This is yours now,'" Roberts said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]
It will be interesting to see where this current story leads, especially after Jey showed heel tendencies toward LA Knight over the past few weeks.
