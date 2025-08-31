WWE star to return and kick Solo Sikoa out to become the new leader of My Family Tree? Exploring the possibility

This week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in France featured a huge swerve that completely turned the tables around. Solo Sikoa defended his United States Championship against Sami Zayn and lost the title in one of the most shocking title changes in the history of the company.
While nobody doubted Zayn as a future title holder, Sikoa was not seen as someone likely to lose the belt in such a surprising finish. This caught the fans off guard, leaving them to wonder why WWE made the shocking decision to take the gold off the leader of the MFTs.
While fans are still confused by WWE’s decision, the massive loss could add a swerve into the mix that nobody would expect at this point. Although the MFTs have been dominating on SmackDown, one member of the Bloodline, Tama Tonga, has been absent for a long time now.
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!
Tama Tonga has been sidelined with an injury since April and hasn't officially joined the MFTs yet. He might appear on next week’s episode of SmackDown to take Sikoa down and kick him out of the faction. Additionally, he could replace Sikoa as the new leader of the group, opening up new storylines and matches on the blue brand.
A potential move like this could mark a babyface run for Sikoa for the first time since his main roster debut and might bring him back into the spotlight. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.
Solo Sikoa recently addressed his run with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE
The reason Solo Sikoa has become one of the biggest names on SmackDown now is because he has learned from the best. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are undoubtedly two of the greatest veterans in the industry, and Solo Sikoa has certainly learned a lot from them.
In a recent appearance on TV Insider, the former United States Champion addressed his run with the OTC and said he did his best to showcase the character, and it seems he did a pretty good job as well.
"I’m in the deep end. I was thrown into the deep waters where it was like sink or swim. After the first year, I’ve been swimming. I was in the room with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and just sitting under that Learning Tree. Then when it became my time to shine, the company gave me the opportunity with the “Tribal Chief” character, I made it work the best I could. I think I did a great job," said Sikoa. [H/T: TV Insider]
Sikoa’s next move following his title loss is still a question, and only time will tell what WWE has in store for him next.
Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!