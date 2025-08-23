Real-life Bloodline member says he was "thrown into the deep waters" with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman formed and led The Bloodline for years before they finally went their separate ways in 2025. The group also included Solo Sikoa, who debuted on the main roster as Reigns' Enforcer in 2022.Sikoa broke out on his own post-WrestleMania XL. He formed his own Bloodline, adding Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the group. The faction once known as The Bloodline is now MFT and includes Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo.Speaking on TV Insider, Sikoa opened up about working alongside Reigns and Heyman. He stated that he was immediately thrown into the deep waters on the main roster, but eventually found his footing, with WWE even giving him the Tribal Chief character.&quot;I’m in the deep end. I was thrown into the deep waters where it was like sink or swim. After the first year, I’ve been swimming. I was in the room with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and just sitting under that Learning Tree. Then when it became my time to shine, the company gave me the opportunity with the “Tribal Chief” character, I made it work the best I could. I think I did a great job,&quot; said Sikoa. [H/T: TV Insider]Real-life Bloodline member Solo Sikoa revealed how he was warned by his dad RikishiSolo Sikoa revealed that his dad and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, warned him that he would end up being the victim of a Stinkface if he got bad grades.During the same interview with TV Insider, the reigning WWE United States Champion had this to say:&quot;My dad told me if I got bad grades he was going to Stinkface [trademark move in the ring] me, so I made sure I got good grades. My dad was always on the road. He missed a lot of birthdays, Christmases, and anniversaries. I just knew he was grinding and working for our family.&quot;Sikoa is feuding with Sami Zayn and will defend the US Championship against him on next week's SmackDown in Lyon, France.