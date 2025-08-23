  • home icon
"He was going to stinkface me" - Solo Sikoa recalls stern warning from WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 23, 2025 16:16 GMT
Rikishi and Solo Sikoa! [Images from WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa reached new heights in WWE when he tried to take over The Bloodline and eventually created his own faction. Recently, Sikoa recalled the time he got a stern warning from his father, Rikishi.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut nearly three years ago, and Sikoa's stock on the brand has only grown with time. The 32-year-old WWE star recently created a new faction, MFT, and won the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu in June 2025.

Math hasn't been Solo Sikoa's strong suit, according to his now-deleted tweets from X, but Rikishi always wanted the best for his son. In an interview with TV Insider, the current United States Champion recalled how his father warned him that if he got bad grades, he would get stinkfaced. While Sikoa's grades never took a hit, the 32-year-old WWE star spoke highly of his father's work towards their family.

"My dad told me if I got bad grades he was going to Stinkface [trademark move in the ring] me, so I made sure I got good grades. My dad was always on the road. He missed a lot of birthdays, Christmases, and anniversaries. I just knew he was grinding and working for our family," Sikoa said. [H/T - TVInsider]
Solo Sikoa will defend his title on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa returned from a hiatus when he lost to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. Later, Sikoa was getting overshadowed by Jacob Fatu and didn't get the chance to compete at WrestleMania 41 for the United States Championship. The tension between the two, and Fatu turned on the 32-year-old star when he was moments away from winning the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

A few weeks later, Solo Sikoa, with the help of Talla Tonga, defeated Jacob Fatu to win the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The feud between the two continued for a while and concluded at SummerSlam in New Jersey when Sikoa successfully defended the title inside a Steel Cage.

Recently, he's been feuding with Sami Zayn on the blue brand. Moreover, the former Honorary Uce has two wins over the champion, and he's now getting a title match against Solo Sikoa ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025. It'll be interesting to see if Zayn can add another accomplishment to his name.

