"Needs to take a joke" "Tribal Chief will not be happy" - WWE Universe reacts to Solo Sikoa deactivating his Twitter account

Solo Sikoa has officially deactivated his Twitter account after his past tweets arose, and WWE fans have reacted to the news.

Solo Sikoa has been flourishing on the main roster ever since joining his rightful place by Roman Reigns in the Bloodline. Sikoa has been built as a convincing force to be reckoned with and has taken out the likes of John Cena, Drew McIntyre, etc., to aid the Tribal Chief in staying at the top of the card.

However, before Solo was a force of nature in one of the most successful factions of all time, he was enjoying his time as a young teen, living his life without knowledge of what was ahead of him. His behavior, specifically on social media, was miles apart from how he behaves in front of the WWE Universe.

Some of his old tweets involved him stating he hated math and asking for a Netflix account, which would form into a joke amongst fans. The old posts began to go viral, some jokes at his expense, but would lead to the unfortunate event of him deactivating his account on X.

The news would make many WWE fans feel guilty about having driven the Street Champ off of social media. However, some fans reacted to the news in a much more lighter way saying that it was only a joke and that the Tribal Chief wouldn't approve of this.

Check out some of the reactions down below:

Solo Sikoa warns Randy Orton following WWE Royal Rumble match

Solo Sikoa seems to have set his sights on the next target he wants to take out permanently. The Enforcer of the Bloodline faces the burden of protecting Roman Reigns as he looks to take his rightful place as next in line for the throne of the Tribal Chief.

The Street Champ seemingly put John Cena out of commission at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, to the point that fans have debated that he could ever return now following his annihilation. It looks as if Solo Sikoa wants to do the same thing to the Viper next.

Following the fatal four-match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, Sikoa sent out a message on his Instagram story to warn his next target of what's to come next using only emojis.

The Road to WrestleMania is set to become clearer as time goes on, and we'll see if WWE puts him on a card for another match or if he'll stay in the corner of Roman Reigns again.

