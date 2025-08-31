3 Reasons why WWE took the United States Championship off Solo Sikoa

The entire WWE Universe was left stunned when Solo Sikoa ended up losing the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on SmackDown yesterday. Sikoa has been a top name on the blue brand for quite some time now, and his sudden loss raised a number of questions among fans.

Ad

Sami Zayn had not held gold in the company for months, and his title victory on the blue brand now enhances his character and once again brings him back to the top. While fans have been celebrating the former RAW star’s massive victory, some are still wondering why Sikoa lost the title so soon. Let’s check out a few reasons for his big loss.

#3. His WWE United States title reign failed to meet expectations

Solo Sikoa won the United States Championship after defeating Jacob Fatu in a massive battle, but his reign couldn’t get him into the spotlight. While Sikoa has been one of the top names on the roster, his storyline with the MFT has been the major reason for it. His WWE United States title reign wasn’t very intriguing, which could be one of the major reasons for his loss on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Sikoa continues to dominate the blue brand as the leader of the MFT, and doesn’t need a title to show his dominance. Inserting Zayn as the champion was to elevate the status of the title as well as the star, while Sikoa continues his storylines with the same intensity.

#2. To make the title scene unpredictable

Ad

The WWE United States Championship match between Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn was initially predicted to simply fill the card and continue the storyline. However, when the ending moments of the match left the WWE Universe awestruck, millions around the world realized that returns are not the only way to make things unpredictable.

The company caught fans off guard and pulled an unpredictable move, making the title picture more interesting as a result. This could be the reason WWE let Zayn pin Sikoa on SmackDown.

Ad

#1. To move Solo Sikoa away from the Bloodline story

Solo Sikoa has been stuck in a storyline against Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso for quite some time now. The MFT vs. The Bloodline has become an old story now, and fans have started feeling bored watching the same things again and again.

Rumors suggest that Solo Sikoa’s next feud is set to be with the Wyatt Sicks, which would undoubtedly be a treat to watch now. With their feud with the Wyatt Sicks already confirmed to kick off soon, the company could have chosen to take the title off Sikoa to get the storyline rolling as soon as next week. Fans will now have to wait and see what else WWE has in store for the stars on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!