Roman Reigns finally addresses WWE RAW attack; reveals why he is still The Tribal Chief

After a month-long absence, Roman Reigns returned to WWE television on Monday's episode of RAW, attacking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reigns addressed his actions afterward on social media and explained why he's still The Tribal Chief of WWE.The OTC was taken out by The Brons at Clash in Paris after he defeated Reed in a singles match. He was written out to film his role as Akuma for the Street Fighter movie, alongside Cody Rhodes.Following his satisfying revenge on Breakker and Reed, Roman Reigns dapped up Jey Uso, who has seemingly started doing what The Tribal Chief originally wanted him to do as the Right Hand Man, with Jimmy Uso looking worried in the background.In a post on multiple social media platforms, Reigns shared a video from this past Monday, starting with his arrival at the Gorilla position to returning to the back after the show. He spoke with conviction on camera, convincing his followers that he's the one and only Tribal Chief.&quot;Like I said, some things change but not me. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’m tired of everybody thinking they understand the landscape. I’m tired of everybody thinking they understand the top of the mountain. Only one man understands this altitude, The Tribal Chief. The Greatest of All Time. They only want what they don’t have. Touch anything and turn into gold. You understand that? That’s what makes me so damn good,&quot; Reigns said.View on TikTokRoman Reigns still has unfinished business with The Vision, including Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Rollins is currently busy with Cody Rhodes ahead of their match at Crown Jewel: Perth.WWE Hall of Famer no longer interested in seeing Roman Reigns vs. The RockOne of the dream matches in WWE is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. It was planned a couple of years ago for WrestleMania, but it never materialized due to The Final Boss' busy schedule.With WrestleMania 43 set for Saudi Arabia, the dream match could be possible. However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is no longer interested in seeing The Tribal Chief go up against The Rock.&quot;I did when it was before WrestleMania two years ago, but not now,&quot; Henry said on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]Rocky remains busy with his movie career, losing weight for his upcoming role as a 70-year-old gangster for a Martin Scorsese movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, as per Variety.