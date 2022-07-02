"Without question" - Paul Heyman claims former UFC Heavyweight Champion is the greatest challenge for Roman Reigns' title

WWE Superstar Paul Heyman claims that Brock Lesnar is the greatest challenge for Roman Reigns' title.

Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he returned to SmackDown this past Friday. He immediately went after The Bloodline and eviscerated the stable. The 10-time World Champion left a message for The Tribal Chief with an F'5.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 650 days. He has defeated over half a dozen superstars to keep the title. However, Paul Heyman thinks otherwise. Speaking to Dallas Morning News, Heyman claimed that the former UFC Champion is The Tribal Chief's greatest challenge:

“I’m a tremendous admirer of the decision to place Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar because a champion is only as great as the challenges and the challengers that he turns away. And a Last Man Standing match with Brock Lesnar is without question, the greatest challenge to Roman Reigns his undisputed title reign.” [H/T - Dallas Morning News]

Roman Reigns will not appear at WWE Money in The Bank

The Tribal Chief has been on a roll ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam in 2020. A week later, The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship from The Fiend. Reigns has been the highlight of SmackDown and is considered the face of the company.

After successfully defeating Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Reigns went on a short vacation. It took around 63 days before Reigns made another appearance on SmackDown and defended his championship.

According to several reports, Reigns was supposed to defend the title at Money in the Bank against Riddle. However, the match was rescheduled to an episode of SmackDown. Reigns successfully defended the title but was then attacked by Brock Lesnar.

With Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton out with injuries, Lesnar reportedly returned in place for a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam against Reigns. It will be interesting to see if Roman overcomes the odds and defeats the former UFC Champion once again.

