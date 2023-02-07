Roman Reigns on track to break historic Hulk Hogan WrestleMania record

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to go into the history books once again as he snatches record after record from other stars. The Tribal Chief is currently the biggest star in the company and has been lauded as the Hulk Hogan of his generation.

Hulk Hogan ran wild with his popularity back in the 1980s and drew millions of fans to see him perform as he headlined WrestleMania multiple times. The same can be said for Reigns, who is now set to headline the Showcase of the Immortals once again.

The Head of the Table is set to go against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, which will mark his seventh spot in the main event of the grand show. This number means that Reigns will only need one more headlining spot to tie the Hulkster's record of eight main events on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



31. 32. 33. 34. 37. 38. 39.



Reigns just needs to main event one more WrestleMania (after 39), to tie Hulk Hogan's record for MOST EVER. Roman Reigns is about to main event his 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 #WrestleMania 31. 32. 33. 34. 37. 38. 39.Reigns just needs to main event one more WrestleMania (after 39), to tie Hulk Hogan's record for MOST EVER. Roman Reigns is about to main event his 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 #WrestleMania.31. 32. 33. 34. 37. 38. 39.Reigns just needs to main event one more WrestleMania (after 39), to tie Hulk Hogan's record for MOST EVER. https://t.co/hUKBWuLbFt

Roman Reigns has been on a winning streak at Mania, defeating The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at last year's show to close out the event. It's only a matter of time until we see if The Tribal Chief can go another year without losing his top dog status.

WWE veteran claims Cody Rhodes isn't close to Roman Reigns' level

Cody Rhodes is preparing for the biggest match of his entire career as we inch closer each day to WrestleMania 39. However, many fans are wondering if he is up to the task of defeating the Head of the Table, as so many opponents have tried and failed before.

Roman Reigns is getting ready to take on his former trusted stablemate, Sami Zayn, at Elimination Chamber 2023. If The Tribal Chief can fend off Zayn at the premium live event, he will have The American Nightmare waiting for him patiently at WrestleMania 39.

Although it's going to be one of the biggest challenges ever for both superstars, Vince Russo believes that Rhodes isn't on the same level as Reigns. Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer shared his thoughts on Cody taking on the face of the company.

"No, no way! You're talking about how many years do you have behind Roman Reigns now. To, like you said, a guy that's been back for two weeks? It's not even close, bro. It's not even close!" [5:31 - 5:45]

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes