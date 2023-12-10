"Roman Reigns trembling in his room"- WWE Universe ready for second-generation star to move up to the main roster

No one in WWE has been able to measure up to Roman Reigns in the last three years, as the Tribal Chief has decimated opponent after opponent. However, one of the stars who has the credibility to stand face-to-face with the Bloodline leader is Bron Breakker and many fans believe it's time for the former NXT Champion to move up to the main roster.

Bron has established himself as a prominent member of the NXT division ever since kickstarting his pro wrestling career with the brand in 2021. He is a two-time NXT Champion and one of the biggest names on the brand.

Bron had a strong showing in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline which took place in Bridgeport last night. The second-generation star secured three pinfalls in quick succession but ultimately came up short of Trick Williams who had four wins.

After the loss, many fans voiced that Breakker is ready for the move up to the main roster as he has done everything there is to do on the developmental. Some believe that he could be Grayson Waller's opponent in the ongoing tournament to decide the #1 contender for the United States Championship. Others expressed their desire to see him face Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns sent Paul Heyman to WWE NXT to provide wisdom to Bron Breakker

While fans may be anticipating a match between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker, it seems like the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has something else in mind.

Breakker recently faced Carmelo Hayes on NXT with John Cena in the latter's corner. However, Bron was not alone as he had Paul Heyman in his corner. The Bloodline Wiseman later revealed that Reigns advocated for him to provide wisdom in Breakker's corner.

The second-generation star also had a backstage segment with Heyman before the match where the legendary manager put him over in a huge way before placing a call to Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, Bron Breakker came up short against Carmelo Hayes. Following the match, the two-time NXT Champion attacked Hayes, which led to The Undertaker coming down to the ring. The Deadman delivered a chokeslam to the 26-year-old.

The Tribal Chief, meanwhile, has been absent from WWE programming for the last few weeks. He was last seen in action at Crown Jewel where he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Reigns will make his return on SmackDown next Friday.

Do you think Breakker should set his sights on the US Title or Roman Reigns when arrives to the main roster? Sound off in the comments below.