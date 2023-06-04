Roman Reigns, Triple H appearances boost WWE SmackDown overnight ratings through the roof

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns' 1000-day championship reign celebration did stellar numbers in the overnight ratings.

The blue brand emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. All the top stars, like Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, AJ Styles, Asuka, Bianca Belair, LA Knight, and more, were on the show. In fact, even Triple H made a special appearance during the final segment of the episode.

TV Series Finale reported that the show did 2.46 million viewers this week in overnight rating. This is significantly higher than last week's overnight ratings of 2.027 million and final ratings of 2.158 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the episode garnered a 0.7 rating, increasing from last week's 0.46.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

United States Champion Austin Theory kicked off the show this week. The Now spoke about his title reign and compared it with that of Reigns.

He was soon joined by Pretty Deadly, and the three got ready for a six-man tag team match against The Brawling Brutes. Theory and Pretty Deadly ended up winning the match. In another tag team affair, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row with the Magic Killer.

This was followed by a segment of The Grayson Waller Effect with Asuka. Lacey Evans was in action next, facing off against Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank Qualifying match. Vega won the match with the Code Red, becoming the first woman to enter this year's ladder match.

In another Money in the Bank qualifying match, LA Knight picked up a monumental win over Montez Ford to book his tickets for the upcoming premium live event in London.

Before the final segment, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H came down to the ring. He spoke highly of Roman's 1000-day reign and welcomed him to the ring. The Tribal Chief came out with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa by his side. Hunter presented Reigns with a new version of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Just when Roman had the mic, he was interrupted by The Usos. In an emotional exchange of words inside the ring, it seemed like Solo had also turned on The Tribal Chief and sided with his brothers. Jey tried to bring peace within the faction and asked Reigns to work together. The Head of the Table disagreed, and then Sikoa quickly planted Jimmy Uso with the Samoan Spike.

Reigns, Heyman, and Solo then left the ring as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

