Roman Reigns, Triple H, and Paul Heyman "brought my game up," says 38-year-old WWE star

A top WWE Superstar has credited Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman for his rise to the top of the main roster over the past few years. The star in question is Jey Uso.

The 38-year-old is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. His rise to the top kicked off shortly after Reigns became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief later began a feud with The Yeet Master on SmackDown, leading to their epic Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match at the namesake event.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Jey talked about his meteoric rise on the main roster. He stated that Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns helped him improve his game.

"Once we started tapping into the emotion part where the promos were just, you know, hands on, there's no crowd, so every little thing that we did in the ring or on camera was just like, to me, just magnified 10, 100 times more. So like, the facials, the line deliveries man, just everything was... I learned from that little, that era. Being with Hunter (Triple H) and Roman and Paul Heyman, you know, it just brought my game up, man. It brought everyone's game up around us and I was just really happy to watch that unfold," Jey Uso said. [1:28 - 2:14]

What the future has in store for The Yeet Master remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso failed to dethrone Roman Reigns in 2020

Roman Reigns' feud with Jey Uso ended with the latter being put down by The Tribal Chief. The Yeet Master then joined forces with Reigns and thus became a member of The Bloodline.

Jey finally quit The Bloodline last year. He then pinned Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Civil War match at the Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event in a historic moment. Today, Jey is one of the biggest and most popular stars in all of WWE.

