Roman Reigns trolls former US Champion with witty response on Instagram

Roman Reigns isn't sparing King Corbin when it comes to his witty jibes on social media, and has taken another shot at his former rival on Instagram.

It began when King Corbin posted a picture on his official Instagram handle, while biking. Corbin seemingly fell off his bike and decided to have some fun with it. He asked fans if they would believe him if he said that he landed in the bushes on purpose. The post garnered amusing comments from fans, and also bagged the attention of Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief posted a comment stating that Corbin's on his back, just like he does at work.

Roman Reigns isn't taking any prisoners, be it on TV or in real life

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel on WWE TV, and SmackDown has consistently been a better show than RAW with him as the top guy, over the past several months. Reigns is a ruthless, dastardly heel who doesn't flinch one bit while inflicting punishment on his opponents for eyeing his Universal title.

Roman Reigns on social media isn't any different than the one you see on TV every week. Reigns' latest target on social media is Corbin, who recently made the mistake of trying to have some fun at The Tribal Chief's expense on his Instagram post. Reigns hit back at Corbin in the replies, and is now going out of his way to take shots at him on his own post.