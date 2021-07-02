"It’s a shoot, it’s for real" - Roman Reigns on the truth behind his WWE character

Roman Reigns has explained how his current WWE character is very real and that he is better than everybody else.

Reigns debuted a new gimmick last year, following his return to the company. He turned heel and joined hands with Paul Heyman, before roping in his real-life cousin, Jey Uso, and then later Jimmy Uso. He has been supremely dominant on SmackDown and has held the Universal title for almost a year.

In a recent interview with Peter Rosenburg for the Cheap Heat podcast, Roman Reigns divulged some details about his gimmick in WWE. He stated that what he says on-screen in WWE is real.

"And this is some stuff I’ve said to Jey [Uso] and Jimmy [Uso] on screen, but I mean, it’s a shoot. It’s for real. This is the only way I want to be remembered is being the hands down, head and shoulders, better than everybody else on the show, everybody else in the world. They’re all trying to catch me. At this point, I feel like within a marathon, we’re lapping people because we put so much preparation, so much thought into the detail, the nuance, and trying to deliver the most sophisticated, not confusing, but very respectful stories as we can." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Reigns stated that the reason why his current character is "special" is because of the preparation that went behind it. The Universal Champion's mindset each week on WWE television is to "be the very best".

Roman Reigns' run as the Universal Champion

Go home. Stay home.

And if you come back to MY ring…

You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021

Roman Reigns hasn't lost the Universal title since winning it last year at the Payback pay-per-view.

The Head of the Table has defeated the likes of Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Braun Strowman in his reign as Universal Champion.

Edge vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Champion at #MITB it's officially happening #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/v2fMa790Eb — FabiShow #EURO2020 Quart de finale #SUIESP #BELITA (@fabien_fichaux) June 26, 2021

He will next face Edge at this month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Edge attacked Reigns on SmackDown, returning from his two-month hiatus from the ring. He secured his match by demanding it from Adam Pearce, referring to how he was originally supposed to face Reigns in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee