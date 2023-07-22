Roman Reigns has shared a reaction to the events of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

On SmackDown, The Tribal Chief came face to face with Jey Uso. A "Tribal Combat" was set up between the two cousins for SummerSlam, contested for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title. Roman's "Tribal Chief" status is also on the line as he put his Ula Fala along with the Championship on the Table.

The final moments of SmackDown saw Jey superkicking Solo Sikoa as a dumbstruck Reigns watched. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then left the ring, followed by Sikoa, as SmackDown went off the air. Shortly after, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to react to his upcoming Tribal Combat match against Jey Uso. Check it out below:

Roman Reigns is hell-bent on exacting revenge for what happened at Money In The Bank

At Money In The Bank, Jey Uso pinned Reigns and put an end to an impressive 1294-day streak. Reigns hadn't been pinned on WWE TV since 2019 at that point, but Uso managed to do the unthinkable.

Roman is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, though, and Main Event Jey Uso is gunning for the top prize. It remains to be seen if Jey has it in him to dethrone The Tribal Chief this time around. He tried to put Reigns down in late 2020 as well but was unsuccessful.

What do you think? Who will come out on top at SummerSlam?

