Roman Reigns was uncomfortable with Stephanie McMahon's cheap pitches in WWE

Stephanie McMahon has revealed that Roman Reigns was uncomfortable with some of her pitches in WWE. The Original Tribal Chief was involved in a feud with the villainous Authority in the mid-2010s and had his fair share of run-ins with Stephanie.
Reigns was a guest on the most recent episode of What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, where he talked about his WWE journey. Stephanie then brought up her time working with him and discussed how he was different, as he insisted on doing things his own way.
"One of the things that was always so different about you was when we were working together, I would try to give you cheap lines like easy, 'Go stay in the kitchen,' stereotypical type stuff, and you never wanted to do it. And I’d always be like, 'Oh, it would get such a big reaction; it would work!'" she said.
She mentioned that Reigns was not comfortable with these pitches, and she was trying hard to help him.
"But it was never comfortable for you to do that, and I always respected so much that you wanted to do it your own way. But I felt that I couldn’t get through to you, like, 'What is it I am missing; how can I help him? How can I help get him what he wants?' I was the heel, obviously, and I want you to shine," she added.
While the feud with The Authority helped Roman Reigns get over to some extent, he really came into his own as The Head of The Table years later.
Stephanie McMahon injured Roman Reigns
During the feud between Roman Reigns and The Authority, a segment on RAW saw Stephanie McMahon repeatedly slap OTC1. This occurred during a December 2015 episode of RAW, and those hard slaps had an undesirable impact.
In his conversation with Stephanie, Reigns revealed that those slaps left him with a busted eardrum.
"Only because I knew if I didn’t, you’d slap me 15 times in a row... Busted my eardrum, too... Shattered that s**ker. The doctor said, ‘Oh, yeah!"' Reigns said.
Reigns has come a long way since then and has firmly established himself as one of the company's top stars in the modern era.
