Roman Reigns undergoing character change after falling victim to a conspiracy led by The Rock is possible, says AEW star

AEW star believes Roman Reigns could return to WWE TV as a babyface after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The wrestler in question is Thunder Rosa.

The Tribal Chief's historic title reign ended last Sunday at WrestleMania XL at the hands of the 2023 and 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. While Reigns was absent from RAW, The Rock appeared to confront The American Nightmare, promising to go after him when he returns to the company.

Meanwhile, The Bloodline, led by Paul Heyman, was present on SmackDown. However, it seems like Solo Sikoa has taken charge. After Tama Tonga debuted and attack Jimmy Uso, The Tribal Heir joined him and took out his brother in front of a shocked Wiseman.

When Heyman attempted to call Roman Reigns, Sikoa smashed his phone. Meanwhile, Tonga seemingly hinted at having a new Tribal Chief during a backstage segment with The Wiseman.

On the Busted Open podcast, Thunder Rosa addressed the recent swerves in The Bloodline storyline, suggesting it could lead to Reigns turning babyface and eventually squaring off against his cousin, The Rock.

"I think a lot of people were questioning what was happening before WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and The Rock because I feel like everybody was, there was a couple of people that mentioned to me, 'So, what happened with Roman Reigns? We really don't care about Roman Reigns. It's like The Rock is taking the highlight of everything and he's not wrestling in the second night of WrestleMania.' And I feel like with this, It makes me think there were already fractures in The Bloodline and The Rock was doing this just to like do what he wanted to do. But he needed to acknowledge Roman Reigns first to do what he wanted to do in the future," she said.

The former AEW Women's World Champion added:

"And with that, all the fractures happened, right, with the family. And this is like a very typical movie storyline, telenovela, with like mafia-style families, you know, there is fractures in them depending on what personal interests people have. And I think probably maybe The Final Boss is calling the shots in the back but Roman Reigns doesn't know this and he got stabbed in the back and that's how he becomes, like you said, a babyface. I think that in that aspect, it will make him a babyface, right? And they will have this big match, they can have this big match Roman Reigns and The Rock. [From 09:08 to 10:32]

Thunder Rosa believes The Usos must reunite after Roman Reigns' fall

Jimmy and Jey Uso battled in a brother-versus-brother match nearly a week ago at WrestleMania XL. Although Jimmy tried to trick his brother during the fight, it ended in victory for the latter.

Despite their rivalry, Thunder Rosa believes it is time for The Usos to reunite after The Bloodline destroyed Jimmy last Friday on SmackDown following Roman Reigns' fall at The Show of Shows.

"They cannot be in singles matches. They cannot be, like, fighting each other anymore. They need to be together. United they're way better. Let's be honest, united they're the sh*t. The Usos, you know, are the sh*t together. That's why I'm like, okay so, Jimmy is gonna have to eat his words and say, 'Hey brother, you know, I'm in trouble. Are you gonna help me?' And like [imitating Jey accepting]. I don't know. It's just gonna be like, there's so much that we can speculate," she said.

Jey Uso pinned Drew McIntyre last Monday on RAW to earn a shot at Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. Ahead of his highly-anticipated clash with Priest, Jey will square off against another The Judgment Day member, Finn Balor, tomorrow on the Red Brand.

Do you think we are about to witness a Bloodline civil war? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

