Roman Reigns undergoing major character change following his union with two WWE stars, says analyst

Roman Reigns has been working as a tweener since returning to WWE last year at SummerSlam. However, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts believes that the OTC is reverting to his old character based on what we saw on SmackDown.

The Head of the Table is currently embroiled in a feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins and will face them in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The contract for the same was signed on SmackDown this week, where Heyman also revealed that the match will be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania.

Reigns asked Punk to thank him for helping the latter achieve his lifelong dream of headlining the biggest wrestling event of the year, while he paid no heed to Rollins' frustrations.

Speaking about the segment on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts noted that he believes Roman Reigns is going back to his Tribal Chief days when he was evil and manipulative.

"Roman Reigns came back in such a heroic way in a quest to get the Ula Fala, but there’s something about that Ula Fala that poisons the blood of Roman Reigns. Because now that Roman Reigns once again wears that Ula Fala, he is slowly, but surely, drifting back into that peak 'Bloodline Roman Reigns' who, while was as successful if not far more successful than any WWE Superstar has ever been, he was also evil, and Roman Reigns is very, very quickly shifting back into that direction." [From 14:46 to 15:28]

The WWE backstage analyst added that Reigns used his brief union with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk to build himself back up after the WrestleMania 40 loss:

"Roman Reigns that we see now is not the same Roman Reigns that was willing to tag team with Cody, it’s not the same Roman Reigns that was willing to accept CM Punk on his WarGames team. That Roman Reigns won when he was with Cody, he won when he was with CM Punk. He used up those pieces to put himself back on the pedestal that he needs to be on. He built himself back up to once again main eventing WrestleMania and instead of looking around and thinking about all the people who helped him get there, he’s saying, ‘You must thank me.’" [From 15:53 to 16:32]

Roman Reigns was involved in a heated argument after WWE SmackDown went off the air

While Roman Reigns helped CM Punk achieve his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, his actions frustrated Seth Rollins, who did not want The Best in the World to get what he wanted.

The two former Shield members were involved in a heated argument after SmackDown went off the air. Rollins then left in a huff, while the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was also seen speaking a few words to the camera on his way back.

This will be the OTC's 10th WrestleMania main event. He has headlined the biggest wrestling event of the year more than anyone in WWE's history.

