Roman Reigns undergoing major character change after The Rock's return to join The Bloodline should happen, says veteran

A wrestling veteran addressed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns turning babyface after potentially getting betrayed by The Bloodline.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. The Rock recently returned to the Stamford-based company. Although he initially seemed like Roman Reigns' next challenger, the two cousins seemed to have joined forces following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show where The Brahma Bull turned heel. Last Friday, Paul Heyman informed Triple H that The Rock and The Tribal Chief would return on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan suggested a storyline in which The Bloodline betrays The Tribal Chief and sides with The Rock, setting up a battle between a heel Brahma Bull and babyface Reigns at WrestleMania 41 over High Chief status. Matt Morgan praised the idea, urging WWE to book it:

"Okay, yeah. I like that. Book it. [I think you have to do Rock vs Roman now. I hope The Rock, he's gonna be 52.] They will coz he's The Rock. They will. They will make it happen and it'll be some infighting that happens but I'm so fascinated to see them being together and really layering that family dynasty and storyline. Guys, they still have all these new outlets to bring these others in besides Jacob Fatu," he said.

The former superstar added:

"We're talking about Umaga's son that's out there in Houston that got an amazing look. They've got quite a few out there that they can also introduce to this storyline and create more. (...) They can stand to get more people. I'm very fascinated to see how The Rock blends into this because The Rock looked like Big Brother even with Roman. [He overshadows everybody] He just does." [From 34:05 to 35:32]

Roman Reigns must lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania, claims Matt Morgan

Last Thursday, 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes announced that he would challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare previously failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at last year's Show of Shows.

During a previous episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan claimed Rhodes has to defeat the leader of The Bloodline and capture the championship this year, or he will be "done:"

"No, he can't come back from it either, I'll argue. If he doesn't win the title, they're done, he's done," he said.

The Rock slapped The American Nightmare at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event after accusing him of disrespecting his family. It would be interesting to see what part The Brahma Bull will play in Rhodes' storyline with Reigns.

