Roman Reigns has unfinished business following blockbuster return on RAW, says WWE analyst

Roman Reigns made his blockbuster return on WWE RAW after months of absence. Recently, Sam Roberts claimed the Original Tribal Chief has unfinished business, but not with Seth Rollins and his crew, on the red brand.

Roman Reigns' feud with CM Punk became personal when The Second City Saint went after The Wiseman and wanted the Hall of Famer in his corner for WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, Heyman turned on both Punk and Reigns on the same night and aligned with Seth Rollins in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst believes that the Original Tribal Chief hasn't forgiven The Straight Edge Star for his actions leading up to WrestleMania 41, which is why he refused to help him after Reigns attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

"Roman doesn't help CM Punk up. Here's the thing about Roman Reigns: even as a babyface, this version of Roman Reigns, which is now removed from The Bloodline, he doesn't forget, and he means what he says. He doesn't like CM Punk. So, he doesn't help him up. He doesn't attack CM Punk, but he certainly doesn't help him up because, as much as they both hate Paul Heyman, he remembers being across the ring from CM Punk at WrestleMania [41]," Roberts said.

Roberts said the two stars' unfinished business could lead to a one-on-one match after their storylines are done.

"He knows CM Punk tried to steal The Wiseman from him... There's a tension still between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, which I think is amazing, because at some point, we have to get Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk. It's just too good," Roberts said. (From 04:09 to 05:00)

Roman Reigns gets a new name and a belt following WWE RAW

Roman Reigns changed the landscape of the industry with his run in the Stamford-based promotion as The Tribal Chief. After years of dominance, the 40-year-old star became less prominent on the weekly product. However, he received a new name and a belt following his grand return on WWE RAW.

A while back, it was reported that a new championship was in the works for Reigns and Sikoa's match on RAW's Netflix debut. While the plan was scrapped, the title is now released on the company's official website following the Original Tribal Chief 1's return on WWE RAW.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Original Tribal Chief on the red brand.

