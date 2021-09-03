Roman Reigns unhappy with WWE's latest tweet; tells Paul Heyman to "smarten them up"

Roman Reigns wasn't happy - in character - with WWE's latest tweet hyping up his upcoming Universal title match against Finn Balor, and told Paul Heyman to "smarten them up."

Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion and has an opportunity to win the prestigious belt again after five long years. In mere hours, Reigns will be defending his Universal title against him on WWE SmackDown. WWE's official Twitter handle posted a tweet promoting the big match and asked fans if Finn Balor had it in him to win the Universal title for the second time in his career.

Roman Reigns tagged Paul Heyman in response to WWE's tweet, which you can check out below:

Roman Reigns recently completed a year as Universal Champion

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020 by defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. Reigns has toppled some of WWE's biggest names ever since then, in his quest to remain at the top of SmackDown's food chain.

365 days as Your Universal Heavyweight Champion… #CelebrateMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 30, 2021

The Tribal Chief has put down the likes of Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and John Cena over the past year or so, which might be why WWE's tweet about Balor possibly winning the title ended up annoying him.

Roman Reigns is currently doing the best work of his career and Balor will have to give his very best to stand a chance against him on SmackDown.

Reigns recently opened up about feuding with John Cena and even dubbed himself the best storyteller of his generation.

“There’s a lot of good things John Cena has done… obviously Make-A-Wish, he’s a very charitable guy, but when it comes to our profession of sports entertainment, he’s levels below me in this game. You know what I mean? Entertainment is story-telling, right? I’m the greatest story-teller of our generation, of our time," said Reigns.

