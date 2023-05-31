Roman Reigns' WWE schedule announced; major Premium Live Event appearance confirmed 

Earlier today, WWE announced the upcoming dates for Roman Reigns, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion now set to feature at many big shows.

The Tribal Chief recently competed in his first match since WrestleMania 39 this past Saturday as he and Solo Sikoa faced off against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

With Money In The Bank and SummerSlam getting closer, WWE officially announced that The Tribal Chief would be on both shows, as well as multiple episodes of SmackDown.

Fans will be happy to know that Reigns will be featured much more prominently over the next couple of months, given that he has worked a lighter schedule over the past year.

Former WWE Champion praises Roman Reigns

While The Head of The Table has been the face of the company for almost a decade, his greatest persona as the head of his family's Bloodline has taken place over the past couple of years.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, another WWE poster boy, Hulk Hogan, complimented the in-ring skills and evolution of Roman Reigns.

"He's kept the art form alive," Hogan said. "I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kinda like choreographed-looking, jumping and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the ropes. Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be. Big man, big moves, main event moves. He really just kept the art form alive for all of us." [00:46 onward] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Roman made even more history this past weekend, surpassing 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. During his reign, The Tribal Chief defeated many top stars, such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, and Goldberg.

Who will be the one to dethrone Reigns? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes