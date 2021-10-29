Roman Reigns was upset with WWE RAW star for talking trash about him

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and he's been the focal point of SmackDown for over a year. He wasn't very pleased when one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle made some comments about him during an interview.

Riddle stated that he could beat up the Universal Champion in a real fight and that the latter wasn’t a needle-mover. He reportedly got backstage heat for his remarks, though it seemingly didn't affect his push in WWE.

During a recent interaction with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast, the The Original Bro revealed that he's trying not to trash talk too much because he doesn't want to upset the powers that be and the The Tribal Chief, although he refrained from mentioning the latter by name.

“I’m trying not to talk too much trash anymore," said Riddle. "I don’t want to upset the higher ups. I’m not going to mention exact names, but he’s a chief of tribes. I said something about him recently. I’m not saying specific names. It could be anybody. He wasn’t happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle and selling merch. He didn’t like what I said. I thought it was hilarious, but not everybody thinks like me." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫

#CrownJewel #wwe #stallion #WWERaw One of the best nights of my life, it was truly an amazing experience and I can’t wait to go back! Thank you 🤙PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫 One of the best nights of my life, it was truly an amazing experience and I can’t wait to go back! Thank you 🤙 PS I think my spirit animal is a camel 🐫 #CrownJewel #wwe #stallion #WWERaw https://t.co/vpxDC3fE33

WWE RAW star Riddle promised Brock Lesnar he wouldn't call him out anymore

Before making the jump to professional wrestling, Riddle was a UFC fighter, and was accustomed to talking trash about other competitors.

Riddle stated that he had to promise fellow former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar that he would stop calling him out, but he still wants a match with the Beast Incarnate.

"Then Brock, I still want the match with Brock, but I promised him I wouldn’t call him out anymore," uttered Riddle. "He asked me not to a couple years ago at a Royal Rumble, so I respect your wishes Mr. Beast. I won’t call you out."

He also said he still wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who he also used to call out on social media.

"I will say this, Bill Goldberg, I’ll be honest, I think I’ve grown on the guy," he added. "I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match could probably happen. We both went to Saudi, we were both on the same airplane, and we bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane. I think we can get that match. I think we can pull that one off. No promises, but I’m hoping in 2022 we get Riddle vs Goldberg. It will sell tickets. Out of those matchups, I see that one happening the most.”

Riddle is currently part of a tag team with 'The Viper' Randy Orton known as RK-Bro, and they're the reigning WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. While obviously enjoying his partnership with Orton, Riddle appears to always have his mind on potential opponents for the future.

