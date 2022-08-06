Roman Reigns uttered a previously banned word on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns used a previously banned term on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

When Vince McMahon was in power, WWE prohibited the usage of a bunch of terms, most notably 'wrestling' and 'wrestler.' Now that he is no longer running WWE, it looks like things are changing at a rapid pace.

It was recently reported that WWE Superstars can now utter the words 'wrestling' and 'wrestler' on TV. After tonight's edition of SmackDown, it seems like the word 'hospital' has also been unbanned.

Previously, WWE used to refer to a hospital as a “local medical facility.” On SmackDown, The Tribal Chief spoke about Paul Heyman's absence from the show. He stated that when someone takes an F5 from Brock Lesnar, they are certainly going to a 'hospital.'

Fans are aware that Reigns and Lesnar faced off in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022. During the contest, Lesnar hit a devastating F5 on Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns' usage of the term 'hospital' is bound to sit well with fans

For a long time now, many in the WWE Universe weren't thrilled with the company banning words one after the other. Fans have been complaining about the same for years on end.

Roman Reigns' use of the term 'hospital' on WWE TV was quite a breath of fresh air for such fans. Check out some reactions below:

It won't surprise if WWE unbans more words in the coming months. Under Triple H's creative vision, the promotion is expected to do well when it comes to the quality of its weekly shows and premium live events.

SummerSlam's massive success, popular former WWE Superstars making their returns, and previously banned words being uttered on live television - all of this is collectively a sign of a major change, and fans are pretty excited to see what Triple H has in store for them next.

What was your reaction to Roman Reigns uttering the word 'hospital' on tonight's WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

