Latest list of banned words in WWE revealed - Reports

WWE has banned the use of words like babyface, heel, belt, strap, strangle, house show, trauma, and blood, as well as several other words for use on their weekly programming.

A recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed a number of words that WWE Superstars cannot use on-screen. Here is the list of words that are currently banned.

"Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word “push” and "being over,” babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder," said the report.

The report states that this list was given to WWE talent ahead of this year's WrestleMania, which took place in Tampa, Florida.

Former WWE star Killain Dain recently stated that he wasn't told to not use a reported banned word

Former WWE star Killain Dain, who was released by the company earlier this year, revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda that he was never told not to use words like professional wrestling or pro wrestler when he was in WWE.

"I never stopped saying it. You know, it's like it was never told to me that I couldn't say it. So I called myself a professional wrestler, and I always said wrestling. I think there has maybe been a misconception that we get told that we're not allowed to say or do things," said Dain.

Current WWE star Riddle, though, corrected himself in an interview earlier this year when he used the word "belt," which is reportedly a banned word. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly doesn't like the word "belt" when referring to a title in WWE.

