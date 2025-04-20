Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: Heartbreaking WrestleMania drama ends with multi-time WWE champion victorious after shocking betrayal

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:36 GMT
CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns is a former Universal Champion (Source: WWE on X)

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins just main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 41. There was a lot of drama that took place during the match.

This feud between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins has been brewing since the Royal Rumble when The Visionary took out The Tribal Chief. Punk and Rollins continued their feud until Reigns returned on the March 10, 2025, episode of RAW and attacked both men.

Following this it was announced that these three men would compete at WrestleMania 41. During the contract signing for this match, Paul Heyman told Punk that this match would be the main event, something Punk has been after for years.

In the build-up to this match, Punk called in his favor from Heyman. He said that he wanted The Wiseman by his side during the match. Punk even made his entrance with Heyman. All three men delivered exceptional performances during the match.

Towards the closing stages of the match, a lot of drama unfolded. Heyman took a steel chair and offered it to Punk. As The Straight Edge Superstar went to attack Reigns, he hit him with a low blow. Reigns then attacked Punk with the chair. The Wiseman asked Reigns to turn his attention to Seth Rollins.

As the OTC went to attack Rollins, Heyman betrayed him too and offered the chair to The Visionary. Rollins hit Reigns with the chair and followed it with a Stomp to pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns and CM Punk will retaliate against Paul Heyman.

Edited by Harish Raj S
