This week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE crowned a number one contender to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions.

Jey Uso won a Fatal Four-Way match on SmackDown on Friday night. So, the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion will challenge his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions.

Jey Uso achieved the shock victory by pinning Matt Riddle. He connected with a USO Splash after "The Original Bro" seemingly had King Corbin beat to punch his ticket to Clash of Champions.

However, Jey Uso wasn't originally scheduled to compete in the Fatal Four-Way number one contenders match on SmackDown. The match originally pit Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus against each other for the chance to challenge for the gold at Clash of Champions.

However, things wouldn't go according to plan. Earlier in the SmackDown broadcast, Big E was preparing a birthday celebration for his New Day tag team partner, Xavier Woods, but Sheamus lured him to the parking lot and viciously attacked him. "The Celtic Warrior" violently dropped Big E with White Noise onto the windshield of a parked car, removing Big E from the main event showdown.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman help Jey Uso on SmackDown?

After the new WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman opened Friday Night SmackDown this week, Jey Uso confronted his cousin backstage at the Amway Center.

Jey Uso questioned Roman Reigns on The Big Dog's relationship with the infamous advocate, Paul Heyman. The new Universal Champion insisted that he had everything "under control" and vouched for Paul Heyman's legitimacy.

Once Big E had been removed from the main event due to Sheamus' brutal attack, WWE announced that Jey Uso would take his place. Jey Uso visited Roman Reigns in his dressing room to thank him for "pulling some strings" to get his cousin into the match.

Advertisement

"Let's see if you can get one on your own this time." - @WWERomanReigns to Jey @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KWR6TWpW36 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 5, 2020

However, Roman Reigns insisted that it was "all Paul", and that Paul Heyman was the person responsible for getting Jey Uso the big opportunity. Reigns followed this by saying to his cousin "let's see if you can get one on your own this time."

Jey Uso made the most of this opportunity. Now, he will receive the very first WWE Universal Championship opportunity of his career against Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions.

What are your thoughts on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown?