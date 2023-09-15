Roman Reigns vs. late WWE star would have been a "million, billion-dollar idea," says veteran

A former WWE star recently stated that Roman Reigns going against the late Umaga would have been a massively successful idea. The veteran in question is Maven.

Umaga tragically passed away in December 2009 at 36 years old. The WWE veteran suffered a heart attack that resulted in his untimely passing.

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently did a Q&A session on his official YouTube channel. One fan asked to drop a few names that he would like to have in his dream stable. Maven shared a bunch of names, including Randy Orton, Mark Jindrak, Seth Rollins, and Umaga.

Maven stated that Umaga vs. Roman Reigns would have been a "million billion-dollar idea."

"All right. So you're giving me anybody? So here's my answer to that. My stable would be myself, Randy Orton, Mark Jindrak. From today's class, I would take Seth Rollins. I love Seth's work. And I would probably... you gotta, I mean, you can't have a stable without throwing a Samoan in there. So I would take Umaga, and here's why. I would love to see what he could have done against Roman, and I think that would be just a million, billion dollar idea." [12:00-12:36]

Roman Reigns' relationship with Umaga

Many fans aren't aware that Umaga was Reigns' first cousin. Umaga's father, Elevera Anoa'i, was the real-life brother of Reigns' father Sika.

Reigns made his way to WWE shortly after Umaga's passing. He spent a couple of years honing his craft in FCW and NXT before making his big main roster debut as a member of The Shield at Survivor Series 2012.

Fast forward 11 years, and Reigns is hands down the most successful member of The Shield. He has been pushed heavily over the past decade. For the initial few years, fans weren't happy over WWE shoving a babyface Reigns down their throats. In 2020, Reigns turned heel and is now the biggest WWE attraction since John Cena.

Would you have liked to see a match between Umaga and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use Maven's quotes, please credit his YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcriptions!