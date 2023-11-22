Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins: Who is the better WWE Champion? Bill Apter explains (Exclusive)

While both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are exceptional talents, one of them is much better than the other at carrying the WWE World Championship, according to Bill Apter.

With the Tribal Chief locking down the Universal Title for himself, WWE had presented a new World Heavyweight Championship belt. Seth Rollins becoming the inaugural holder of the belt has certainly paid off, with him elevating the new title to be on par with Roman's.

However, Bill Apter still thinks Reigns has the edge in terms of being a champion. Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the legendary journalist explained his reasoning.

"Because Roman Reigns is a solid wrestler. You can tell that he respects the title. I love Seth Rollins, one of my favorite wrestlers and personal people. But 'hahahaha' [mimics Seth's gimmick laugh] and the whole thing, the presentation... It just doesn't feel like a world champion to me until he gets in the ring, face-to-face with someone, and he is serious. That looks like a world champion. But Roman Reigns, to me, has the aura of a world champion. Seth Rollins has the aura of a sports entertainment world champion. Reigns has the aura of a professional wrestler champion," the veteran said. [33:17 onwards]

As of now, Reigns is comfortably holding on to his title after defeating LA Knight at Crown Jewel. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

