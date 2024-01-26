Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer will be a "box office" failure, believes Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has made it clear that Roman Reigns is not afraid of a former WWE Champion.

Heyman recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The WWE veteran shared his views on a wide variety of topics, including the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match at the namesake PLE. Heyman was also asked about the possibility of former WWE Champion Bob Backlund entering the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

In response, the Wiseman said that he hopes Backlund does not appear in the free-for-all because 'poor' Seth Rollins would have to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the veteran if he ended up winning the match. Heyman added that Roman Reigns was not afraid of Bob Backlund, and there was just no "box office" in a match between the two stars.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store during the Royal Rumble event.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman received massive praise from a WWE Hall of Famer

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have done quite possibly the best work of their careers as members of The Bloodline. The duo has impressed a long list of top names, including WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart. During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Hart had the following to say about Heyman and Reigns:

“First of all, he (Roman Reigns) does a great job and Paul (Heyman) fits him so greatly, Paul fits him to a T. I think my character’s a little bit too over-the-top for that because I’m more like, ‘Whoa! Hey baby! How you doing!?’ That’s always been my thing. Up-tempo, never kind of laid back and I just kind of think Roman does such a great job along with Paul together and they really fit good together.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

Odds are heavily stacked against Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble as he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against three top stars in a Fatal Four-Way Match. It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief survives the match and retains his title.

What would be your reaction if Bob Backlund shows up in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.