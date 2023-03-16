Roman Reigns could walk out of WrestleMania 39 with a "controversial win" over Cody Rhodes, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks Roman Reigns would walk out of WrestleMania 39 still as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after taking down Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is widely expected to end The Tribal Chief's historic world-title reign at The Grandest Stages of Them All. WWE has presented him as the biggest babyface in the promotion, with his motivation to finish the story driving the narrative forward. Considering Cody has been generating some of the loudest reactions, it's safe to say WWE has hit a home run with his booking so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter lavished praise on Cody Rhodes for his promo on RAW.

The veteran journalist explained that the late great Dusty Rhodes would have been proud of his son and went as far as to say that he could see Dusty in Cody Rhodes during the segment on Monday night.

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. However, I have never seen someone so passionate go after a championship and finish the story he talks about. This past Monday, Cody Rhodes delivered a promo his father would have been so very proud of. I could see his father in him, actually, doing it. He's graduated to that spot. Cody winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is something that the fans want, something that all the people say is going to happen," said Bill Apter

However, Bill Apter explained that despite fans predicting The American Nightmare to walk away with the gold at WrestleMania 39, he disagreed. Apter feels Roman Reigns would find a way to secure a "controversial win" at the premium live event.

"But I disagree. I think there's going to be some sort of an unusual finish with The Usos or Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens getting involved and I predict Roman Reigns would come out of that show with a controversial win and still be the Head of the Table," said Bill Apter (1:15 - 2:25)

Check out the full episode below:

Vince Russo thinks Cody Rhodes could screw Roman Reigns

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that going by Cody's promo, WWE was setting him up for a heel turn. The wrestling veteran believes The American Nightmare could employ some heelish tactic to defeat Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39.

"I gotta be honest, I am watching this thing and two things tonight, and I am really saying, bro, are they already setting him up to be a heel? In other words, is he going to do something heelish to beat Roman Reigns, and Reigns becomes the babyface after that? Because first of all, we had the comment about this somebody, 'I wanna be somebody.'" said Russo

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Vote for Cody Rhodes bit.ly/3yizit2 Cody Rhodes wants Roman Reigns to acknowledge him!Vote for Cody Rhodes Cody Rhodes wants Roman Reigns to acknowledge him!Vote for Cody Rhodes ➡️ bit.ly/3yizit2 https://t.co/mnOYSpikUR

Regardless of the outcome, it's safe to say Cody Rhodes and The Tribal Chief will put up a match for the ages for the fans in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes