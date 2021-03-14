Roman Reigns wants WWE fans to notice an interesting bit from SmackDown brawl

Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants WWE fans to notice an interesting bit from last night's SmackDown segment, which saw him get beaten up by Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Last night on SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso met their match as WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan laid a beatdown on the duo, with Bryan throwing Uso out of the ring. Both Bryan and Edge then targeted Reigns, but Edge wanted to finish the job by himself.

The Rated-R Superstar tossed Bryan to the side and knocked Roman Reigns out of the ring, followed by which he was met with a devastating Running Knee by Bryan. Roman Reigns took to Instagram to post a comment on the clip of the segment that WWE posted, and urged fans to notice an interesting bit from right before the beatdown.

As you can notice in the clip, when Edge hit the ring, he quickly threw his mic at Roman Reigns, who displayed some impressive reflex action and caught the mic in his hands. Check the clip below, as well as the screengrab of Roman Reigns' comment directed to the fans:

Roman Reigns' message to the fans, urging them to notice his athleticism

Roman Reigns has quite a busy "road to WrestleMania" this year

Roman Reigns has his hands full over the next few weeks. He has toppled every opponent ever since he became Universal Champion last year. At the 2021 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal title against Kevin Owens. Later in the night, Edge ended up winning the annual free-for-all, thus bagging a shot at one of the top titles at WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns has now been a world champion in WWE for exactly one year pic.twitter.com/RLzrWXr0tN — Smackethdown Layer #MoreMorrison (@smarkslammer42) March 4, 2021

Things suddenly became more interesting as Daniel Bryan became the No. 1 contender for Roman Reigns' title at WWE Fastlane 2021. Now, Roman Reigns needs to put Bryan down at Fastlane if he wants to face Edge at WrestleMania 37. Reigns is currently at the top of his game and it wouldn't be easy for Bryan to take away the Universal title from him at Fastlane.

Even when getting beaten down, Roman Reigns didn't forget to praise himself for his quick reflexes. Fans can only imagine what he would have to say if he manages to beat both Bryan and Edge at Fastlane and WrestleMania 37, respectively.