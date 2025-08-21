Roman Reigns warned a star who recently left WWE

A star who recently left WWE has revealed that he once received strong advice from Roman Reigns. The OTC has been a staple of the company in the last decade and has grown to be one of the key members of the company backstage. Given his experience in the business at the highest level, it is obvious that he knows a thing or two about its ups and downs.Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, recently left WWE after their contracts with the sports entertainment juggernaut expired. Now, as he looks ahead to his next move, the former NXT Champion posted a video on X (Twitter).Kross captioned the video, &quot;Advice I got from a Tribal Chief about 8 years ago in Las Vegas,&quot; as he talked about how Roman Reigns warned him during their first meeting.&quot;He said, 'Brother, when you get the good and it's good for me right now, you get a whole lot of bad with it too.' And he goes 'just remember that when you're coming up.' He goes 'when you get the good, you're going to get the bad,'&quot; Kross mentioned. [From 0:00-0:26]The Harbinger of Doom said that this advice was something he has &quot;never forgotten,&quot; and it has hit him in different &quot;waves and levels&quot; over time.Back in 2018, Kross was busy with various promotions and had runs in TNA and AAA. He signed with WWE in 2020 and soon rose the ranks to become the NXT Champion. After a brief stint on RAW, he was released before being brought back in 2022.Big Roman Reigns match confirmed by WWEWith WWE heading to France for its next premium live event, Clash in Paris, a big Roman Reigns match has been announced.The Tribal Chief has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins's Vision faction since his return to the ring. Bronson Reed, in particular, has been a thorn in Reigns' side, laying him out on a few occasions and then taking his shoes.So, RAW GM Adam Pearce made the match between Reigns and Reed official for Clash in Paris in a video posted by WWE.If you use quotes from this article, please credit Karrion Kross X/Twitter account and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.