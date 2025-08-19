Roman Reigns warns everyone following a shocking return on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns made a shocking return on this week's WWE RAW and assisted Jey Uso against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. Later, he warned everyone following his return.For weeks, Roman Reigns hasn't been able to leave the arena without his sneakers, as Bronson Reed kept stealing them following a vicious beatdown. Moreover, Reed was dubbed The Tribal Thief and named the sneakers Shoe-La-Fala, further mocking the Original Tribal Chief.On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns made a statement and issued a challenge to The Colossal for a match in Paris. While it hasn't been official yet, there's a chance Reigns will go head-to-head with Reed and get one up on the Australian star for stealing his sneakers.Meanwhile, he uploaded a video on Instagram where he showcased a new collaboration with Nike called 'Air Reigns.' In the video, he warned everyone, including Bronson Reed, that nobody is going to steal the newly introduced pair from him.&quot;Ain't nobody stealing these,&quot; Reigns said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBronson Reed wants to take Roman Reigns' career at WWE Clash in Paris 2025Last year, Bronson Reed aligned with Solo Sikoa to take on Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline and CM Punk. While Reed got the opportunity to square off with the Original Tribal Chief, he got injured during the WarGames match and spent months away from the brand.After his return in May 2025, Reed joined Seth Rollins' The Vision, and the group made Roman Reigns one of their targets on the red brand. Speaking on RAW Recap, the former WWE NXT North American Champion vowed to take the former Universal Champion's career if the two face each other in Paris.&quot;Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career,&quot; Reed said.It'll be interesting to see if the match does involve a stipulation.