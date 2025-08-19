  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns warns everyone following a shocking return on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns warns everyone following a shocking return on WWE RAW

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 19, 2025 16:25 GMT
Roman Reigns will be at WWE Clash in Paris 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns will be at WWE Clash in Paris 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns made a shocking return on this week's WWE RAW and assisted Jey Uso against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. Later, he warned everyone following his return.

Ad

For weeks, Roman Reigns hasn't been able to leave the arena without his sneakers, as Bronson Reed kept stealing them following a vicious beatdown. Moreover, Reed was dubbed The Tribal Thief and named the sneakers Shoe-La-Fala, further mocking the Original Tribal Chief.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns made a statement and issued a challenge to The Colossal for a match in Paris. While it hasn't been official yet, there's a chance Reigns will go head-to-head with Reed and get one up on the Australian star for stealing his sneakers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, he uploaded a video on Instagram where he showcased a new collaboration with Nike called 'Air Reigns.' In the video, he warned everyone, including Bronson Reed, that nobody is going to steal the newly introduced pair from him.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

"Ain't nobody stealing these," Reigns said.
Ad

Bronson Reed wants to take Roman Reigns' career at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Last year, Bronson Reed aligned with Solo Sikoa to take on Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline and CM Punk. While Reed got the opportunity to square off with the Original Tribal Chief, he got injured during the WarGames match and spent months away from the brand.

Ad

After his return in May 2025, Reed joined Seth Rollins' The Vision, and the group made Roman Reigns one of their targets on the red brand. Speaking on RAW Recap, the former WWE NXT North American Champion vowed to take the former Universal Champion's career if the two face each other in Paris.

"Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career," Reed said.

It'll be interesting to see if the match does involve a stipulation.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications