WWE announces new segment after Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman

Last Friday on Smackdown we saw Roman Reigns exile his Special Counsel from the Island of Relevancy by firing him. Paul Heyman is scheduled to speak on this week's show.

The Universal Champion hugged his manager and thanked him for his 40 years of service before laying him out with a Superman Punch. Brock Lesnar came out to make the save, laying down the Usos and hitting Roman Reigns with two F5s.

WWE have made the announcement that The Advocate will be speaking publicly for the first time since being attacked by The Tribal Chief.

This week's SmackDown will be taped, not live. The show was recorded at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois last week with no reports of a Paul Heyman segment being part of it. So it must mean that Heyman's involvement will be in some form of a backstage segment, either as a promo or in an interview.

Also confirmed by WWE beforehand is the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm. In addition to that, a 'Twelve Days Of Christmas' Gauntlet Match will determine the number one contender for Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Can we expect to see Paul Heyman switching sides from Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar?

The story of The Bloodline seems to have hit a major turning point as the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar heats up. Paul Heyman may be the focal point of this story for the immediate future.

Ever since his Firing on SmackDown by Roman Reigns, a question has popped up among fans around the world. Now, where does Paul Heyman's allegiance lie?

It will be exciting to see it answered at this week's Smackdown or the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

