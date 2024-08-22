Roman Reigns will fight former champion in first-time-ever match at Bad Blood, predicts WWE Analyst

Since returning at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns has not competed in an official match. A WWE analyst recently predicted he would go head-to-head with a former champion at Bad Blood.

The superstar in question is none other than Solo Sikoa. Reigns' former enforcer took control of The Bloodline during the Original Tribal Chief's four-month absence following WrestleMania XL. The former NXT North American Champion has since proclaimed himself the new Tribal Chief and claimed Reigns would have to acknowledge him. However, the latter has targeted Sikoa and his associates since his return.

While discussing The Bloodline storyline on his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg wondered if Reigns would have a match at Bash in Berlin. He claimed booking the Original Tribal Chief against Sikoa at the upcoming premium live event would be a rush. However, he predicted that the two would go head-to-head at Bad Blood:

"The more logical, if you care about the title at all, and I mean name, not belt, then Bad Blood would be the thing that makes sense for Roman and Solo," he said. [From 23:21 - 23:33]

The Bloodline destroyed Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday on SmackDown, Roman Reigns brawled with Solo Sikoa inside the ring in an attempt to regain the Ula Fala. After taking out his former enforcer and Tama Tonga, the Original Tribal Chief momentarily retrieved the Bloodline's leadership symbol and wore it.

However, Reigns' happy moments were short-lived as he got viciously attacked by a returning Jacob Fatu. After The Samoan Werewolf destroyed the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the ring, he, Tonga, and Sikoa put him through the announcement table. They then dragged him to the ring and stood over his body.

It would be interesting to see how Roman Reigns would deal with this and whether he would acquire help from the original Bloodline members, The Usos and Sami Zayn, as many expect.

