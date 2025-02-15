Roman Reigns will not get huge WrestleMania match; it will be changed suddenly, says Hall of Famer

Roman Reigns may see his WrestleMania match changed and one of his opponents removed, feels a Hall of Famer. The star's match may be changed at the last minute.

There have been some rumors of Roman Reigns facing Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. However, Bill Apter feels like that's not the match that's going to happen for CM Punk, and that the star will instead face Cody Rhodes and John Cena in a Triple Threat match.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter, talked about the rumored match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, and he felt that there was a much better chance of CM Punk being removed from that match and facing Cody Rhodes and John Cena instead. He felt that fans wanted to see that match much more and WWE needed to book that bout instead.

"Wouldn't it be great if the Cody match turned out to be a three-way between Cena, CM Punk, and Cody? Because Cena wants to be in that match and the fans really want to see CM Punk against Cody. To me, that's the money match. After the interview they had a few weeks ago, that was it. They got to have that match." [3:16 - 3:44]

Whether this is how things pan out or WWE decides to take a completely different route remains to be seen.

