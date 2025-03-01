Roman Reigns will miss WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran, if he doesn't make an appearance at a major event

Roman Reigns' part-time WWE schedule often raises more questions, as he's not usually around like before. Recently, Tommy Dreamer has been thinking that The Original Tribal Chief might miss WrestleMania 41 if he doesn't show up at Elimination Chamber and contribute to a story heading into the event.

Last year, Roman Reigns entered WrestleMania for the fourth time as the champion but left the event without the title. Upon his return, The Original Tribal Chief focused on his family and eventually won the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa. However, there are no clear signs on what he might do at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer addressed the possibility of CM Punk winning the Elimination Chamber. During this, Dreamer stated he's not sure what the management is doing with Roman Reigns, and there's a chance that he would miss WrestleMania 41 if the company doesn't book an appearance at the upcoming PLE or if he doesn't contribute to any stories heading into the event.

"I'm like, where the hell does Roman Reigns fit in all of this? And he needs to be at Elimination Chamber... I think he's going to show up. I think he has to show up cause then you're going to tell me that there's no Roman going into 'Mania," Dreamer said. (From 21:51 to 22:12)

Roman Reigns hasn't appeared since WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Earlier this year, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns would compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match for the first time in five years in order to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

However, The Original Tribal Chief failed to win the match as he was busy fighting Seth Rollins, and CM Punk took advantage of the situation by eliminating him from the Rumble. Unfortunately, The Visionary was not okay with it and crossed a line.

The former Shield member stomped Roman Reigns outside the ring onto a steel step, and medical officials came to tend to The Original Tribal Chief. It'll be interesting to see whether or not he misses WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

