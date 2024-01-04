Roman Reigns will overshadow potential WrestleMania 40 main event even without the title, claims veteran

During the pandemic, after sitting on the bench for WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns turned the tides when he brought Bray Wyatt's reign as Universal Championship to a screeching halt at the Payback Premium Live Event in 2020.

Over three years have passed, and he is still holding onto the belt. On the way, he even captured Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. So much investment has gone into The Head of the Table character that it is hard to fathom his monumental reign ending at any other venue other than the Show of Shows.

Bully Ray and David LaGreca discussed the return of The Rock on the latest edition of the Busted Open Podcast and what that means to Cody Rhodes.

"We could get Cody and Randy, which is a personal story," Ray said. "As opposed to a story about the Universal Championship." [From 5:30 to 5:40]

The veteran could see Randy Orton winning his 16th world title at the Royal Rumble, then dropping the belt to The American Nightmare in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

However, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could overshadow the title contest, similar to what happened in previous editions of the extravaganza. The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan or The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels are examples.

"If they did Roman vs. Randy at the Rumble, and Randy defeated Roman, which now makes Randy Universal Champion, Cody goes on to face Randy at WrestleMania, but then we get the match for the Head of the Table, which is Roman and Rock. Does Roman and Rock overshadow that main event of Randy and Cody?" [From 11:32 to 12:04]

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight will take place on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution this Friday night. The winner of that match will go on to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

WrestleMania 40 has become the most unpredictable show in recent memory

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock are only some of the top superstars in WWE today.

The roster is still stacked if you take out all of the aforementioned names. There are also many top names in the women's division, from Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley to Bayley, among others.

Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and AJ Styles are all top-tier talents whose storylines are all evidently in the rearview mirror now, where all these big names fit on the Show of Shows card remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, read about popular WWE Superstar's WrestleMania 40 goals as he teases issues brewing with CM Punk and Randy Orton here.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage