Ahead of Roman Reigns' title defense against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman spoke about the rise of new opponents for the Tribal Chief during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

Survivor Series is the next big pay-per-view after the Saudi Arabia show, and Roman Reigns could face either Big E or Drew McIntyre in a Champion vs. Champion clash.

While Reigns has to first overcome the Beast Incarnate's challenge on October 21st, Heyman revealed that the reigning Universal Champion would still be willing to take on McIntyre and Big E in a handicap match at WWE Survivor Series.

Heyman added that Reigns would destroy the superstars akin to how he stacked Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of one another en route to a statement victory at WrestleMania 37.

Here's what Heyman said about the Survivor Series match:

"Both in a handicap match against Roman Reigns and Reigns will smash them both and stack them both the same way he did Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania," declared Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman names possible future opponents for Roman Reigns

In addition to the highly-anticipated Survivor Series clash, Heyman named a few other superstars who could step into the ring with Roman Reigns in the future.

The veteran manager mentioned recently drafted talents such as Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre, and said they were all welcome to try their luck against Roman Reigns.

"All of them! Any of them and all of them. They are all welcome to get smashed by Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, former World Heavyweight Champion, you know. Any of these people want to step up to the Tribal Chief; we need sacrifices on the island of relevancy. We are welcome to give them their moment of fame and being smashed by Reigns," Heyman added.

As noted above, Reigns will need to defeat Brock Lesnar before moving on to fresh storylines, and there is also an interesting rumor going around regarding the Crown Jewel match's finish.

Also Read

Please embed the YouTube video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from this article.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Arvind Sriram