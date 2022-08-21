Hall of Famer predicts a huge Roman Reigns victory at WWE Extreme Rules (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter has predicted the next chapter of the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre rivalry following their showdown at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre will unfold in Wales in front of a packed stadium filled with UK fans. The hometown hero is set to dethrone the seemingly invincible Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Somewhere in the wings, Theory might wait with his Money in the Bank contract looking to cash in.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor provided the following quote:

"Drew McIntyre is at the plateau of excellence. He will beat Roman at Clash at the Castle and then Reigns will get it back in the US on the next Premium Live Event. I don't see Theory in the picture during this feud except making his presence be felt."

It should be noted that the next big event in the United States is WWE Extreme Rules 2022. It will take place in Apter's home state of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre may need to look over their shoulders very soon

The X-factor in the whole Reigns vs. McIntyre storyline is one Karrion Kross. He returned to the company after being released and went straight after two of the biggest stars (Roman and Drew), putting them both on notice.

In an exclusive video on the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel, former WWE head writer Vince Russo plotted out what's wrong with Kross' return angle. He also proposed a Reigns vs. Triple H feud based on the said segment. Do check out the full video on YouTube.

