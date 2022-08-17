"You okay?"- Roman Reigns' worried reaction after injuring former WWE Champion

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had amusingly opposite reactions to The Rock getting injured after The Shield's attack on RAW back in 2013.

In early 2013, The Rock kicked off a feud with then-WWE Champion CM Punk. On the go-home show for WWE Royal Rumble 2013, The Rock was on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of The Shield.

Moments after the attack, Punk cut a promo on The Rock, while the latter could be seen spitting blood in the ring.

The Great One recently chatted with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz on an Instagram live session. He recalled the segment in question and revealed how Reigns and Rollins reacted to him getting injured.

"You know what was really cool? When The Shield attacked me before WrestleMania and powerbombed me, and I remember Seth... I was on Roman's shoulders. He threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming out of my mouth. Roman looked down and was like, 'You okay, Uso?' And as far as I can answer, Seth was like, 'Who gives a s**t!' and walks away."

Roman Reigns and The Rock might come face to face once again in the near future

It's been nine long years since Roman Reigns' brutal Powerbomb left The Rock spitting his own blood in the middle of the ring. If the rumor mill is to be believed, the two megastars will face off in a singles capacity at WrestleMania 39.

As for the attack in question, The Rock acknowledged the same on his official Twitter handle shortly after that episode of RAW went off the air.

"Diagnosis: Internal bleeding - lungs. Torn blood vessels. Thank U @WWE Universe. Just part of the job - I'll be good. #JustBringIt."

The Rock had the last laugh, though. At the 2013 Royal Rumble event, he defeated CM Punk for the WWE Title. He held the title belt for a brief period, before dropping it to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

