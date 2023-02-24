Roman Reigns to wrestle in a huge first-time-ever tag team match ahead of WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is set to compete in a massive tag team match mere weeks before WrestleMania 39 in a house show.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Reigns recently retained his titles after defeating Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Roman Reigns will be in action in a star-studded tag team match at the March 4, 2023, WWE house show in Toronto, Canada. The promotion is advertising a tag team match pitting Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

This would be Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's second match as tag team partners

At Survivor Series War Games 2022, The Bloodline defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes in a War Games match. This was the first time that Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa. The March 4 contest will be the first time that Reigns and Sikoa will face Owens and Zayn in a traditional tag team match.

Sami Zayn sacrificed Kevin Owens that night to ensure that Reigns and The Bloodline emerged victorious. A lot has changed since then, and Zayn is no longer a member of The Bloodline.

He refused to attack Owens at Royal Rumble 2023 and was kicked out of The Bloodline. Zayn challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title but failed to defeat The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn recently asked Kevin Owens to ally so the duo could destroy The Bloodline, but KO rejected the offer. He told Zayn to ask for help from his 'buddy' Jey Uso.

Fans are aware that Zayn and Jey have grown quite close over the past few months, to the point that the latter refused to attack him at Royal Rumble 2023.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top when Reigns and Sikoa take on Zayn and Owens. Roman Reigns would want nothing but to make quick work of Zayn and Owens and return to focusing on his WrestleMania encounter with Cody Rhodes.

